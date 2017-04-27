Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Crash On I-35W In Burnsville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Traffic was stalled on Interstate 35W in Burnsville after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 3 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 40-year-old Laura Lee Koeppl, was traveling north on I-35W near Highway 13 when 60-year-old Laura Lucille Lavine entered the roadway. Koeppl fatally struck Lavine.

Officials said Lavine was wearing a hood and they were unsure if she could see out of her peripheral.

Alcohol was detected on Koeppl, but she was under the .08 limit. It is unknown if Lavine had been drinking.

Traffic was closed on I-35W for roughly two hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

