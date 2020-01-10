Pedestrian Struck, Taken To Hospital In Minneapolis
Pedestrian Struck, Taken To Hospital In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Minneapolis Friday morning.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was struck at West Lake Street and Pleasant Avenue.
The victim was a woman who was not identified by name. She was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.
The driver was said to be cooperating with authorities.
Published at Fri, 10 Jan 2020 15:07:21 +0000