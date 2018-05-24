Pedestrian Struck While Walking On 35W



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35W Thursday morning.

The incident happened before 5 a.m.

Police said a 28-year-old man was trying to walk across 35W near Washington Avenue in Minneapolis when he was struck by a vehicle.

No details were immediately released on the man’s condition. WCCO.com will updates as that information is available.