People Of Color Career Fair Helps Corporations Diversify



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A unique career fair helped some of Minnesota’s biggest corporations hire and diversify their workforce.

Recruiters gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday for the People of Color Career Fair. Organizers say many minority students go away for college and don’t look for jobs back in Minnesota.

Thursday’s event is one way to bring that talent back home.

“We’re matching top Minnesota employers with qualified candidates, reduce under employment rate. It’s three times the rate of our white counterparts,” Sharon Smith-Akinsaya with the People of Color Career Fair said.

Thursday’s career fair included 29 of the state’s biggest companies, including U.S. Bank, Comcast and the State of Minnesota. The inaugural event was last October.

Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 22:52:50 +0000