Perry Williams III Charged in 2017 Roseville Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a murder of a Roseville man in September 2017.

Perry Earl Williams III faces four charges in connection to his involvement in the homicide of 35-year-old Dondi Antwan Nalls.

According to police, on the late afternoon of Sept. 25, Roseville police officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Terrace Drive. There, officers located Nalls lying on the ground in front of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving attempts, Nalls was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a two-year investigation, Williams was arrested in Oakdale on Oct. 31, 2019 in connection to the murder. His full charges include: Crime for gang benefit aiding and abetting first degree premeditated murder, Aiding and abetting first degree premeditated murder, Crime for gang benefit aiding and abetting second degree intentional murder and Aiding and abetting second degree intentional murder.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008.