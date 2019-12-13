Person Hospitalized, Dog Killed In New Brighton Apartment Fire

— One person is hospitalized and a dog has died after an apartment fire in New Brighton Thursday afternoon.

City officials say firefighters were called to the Bramantes Apartments on the 800 block of West County Road D at about 1:30 p.m. The fire began on a first-floor patio, and quickly spread to the second and third floors.

One person suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. A dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

Investigators say the apartment building does not have a sprinkler system.

The Red Cross says they are providing assistance to 41 displaced residents, 14 of whom are children.

