Pittsburgh Penguin’s Jake Guentzel To Bring Stanley Cup To MN



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Pittsburgh Penguin’s forward, and Minnesota native, Jake Guentzel will soon have his day with the Stanley Cup, and he’s bringing it to Minnesota.

According to Bielenberg sports complex officials, Guentzel will bring the Stanley Cup to the Bielenberg Sports Center in Woodbury on July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Per tradition, each member of the NHL Championship winning team is given 100 days during the off-season to have possession of Lord Stanley. This includes the team’s victory parade, days with sponsors, media days and a day or so with each coach and player.

The public is invited to come view the cup from 1 to 3 p.m.

Published at Fri, 07 Jul 2017 13:10:14 +0000