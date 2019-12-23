Plane Diverted To MSP Airport When Crew Discovers Crack In Its Windshield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A flight from Los Angeles to Orlando was diverted to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport when a crack was discovered in the outer layer of the aircraft’s windshield on Sunday night.

The passengers were aboard a Delta airplane, and it’s believed the crack was caused by the weather in the southeast.

While flying over New Mexico, the flight crew decided to land in Minnesota, “out of an abundance of caution,” saying that there were no safety concerns.

Minneapolis was chosen as the pit stop because of better weather in the Twin Cities, as well as a maintenance base located in Minneapolis.

Delta’s Corporate Communications said, “We apologize to customers on Delta flight 1998 that diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul out an abundance of caution due to a potential issue maintenance issue. The flight landed and taxied normally into the gate and customers were reaccommodated on another aircraft while maintenance crews evaluated the aircraft.”