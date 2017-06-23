Police: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at a Minnetonka storage facility on Friday.

Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom says officers were called to Public Storage on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive at about 11:10 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.

Officers were informed that shots were fired at the facility when they were en route, and arrived to find one man dead.

Police from Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Plymouth and Edina, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with securing the scene.

The suspect — 65-year-old James Lacount — was taken into custody without incident, and a gun was retrieved at the scene. Boerboom says the relationship between the victim and suspect is not clear at the moment.

He says the investigation is ongoing, and police are not looking for any one else in connection to this case, nor is there any threat to the public.

