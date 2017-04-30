Police: 1 Dead Following Multi-Car Crash In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead following a multi-car crash Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 26th and Blaisdell avenues in the Whittier neighborhood.

Details are few, but a police spokesperson says three cars were involved and one person died.

Photos taken at the scene show the intersection was blocked to traffic as officials investigate.

This story will be updated.

