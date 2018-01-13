Police: 2 Arrested After 3 Men Shot At Bloomington Hotel





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Two Illinois residents are in custody after three men were shot at a Bloomington hotel early Saturday morning in what police described as a planned encounter.

Police say they received the call just after 4 a.m. at the Comfort Inn on the 1300 block of east 78th Street.

Officers arrived to find two men in the lobby with gunshot wounds. Police say a third victim showed up at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury. The three men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Kia Joyce Johnson-Gordon, from Joliet, and 28-year-old Jermaine Cameron Taylor, from Aurora, on Saturday afternoon.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley says the two groups had agreed to meet at the hotel for a “sales transaction” involving cellphones. The victims were attacked when they were loading the goods into the vehicle after spending the night in the hotel.

