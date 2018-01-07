Police: 2-Year-Old Killed In 4-Vehicle Crash In Moorhead



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 2-year-old boy died Saturday after a four-vehicle crash in western Minnesota.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, a driver in a Ford F-150 pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle at 34th Street and Highway 10 East.

After the initial contact, both vehicles continued moving and hit two more cars on 34th Street.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. The 2-year-old boy in the other vehicle was transported to the Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The boy later died, according to police. He has not been identified.

The pickup driver did not show signs of impairment, according to police, and is not in custody.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, and the driver may face criminal charges, police said.

