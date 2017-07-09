Police: Boy, 5, Found Unresponsive In Carver Lake



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in a lake in the east metro, according to authorities.

Woodbury Public Safety responded to a report of a missing child at Carver Lake Park just after 4:30 p.m.

After learning the boy was last seen in the water, an officer coordinated a human chain to search for the boy.

The child was found underwater about 25 to 30 feet from the shore, Public Safety said.

The boy was unresponsive and it is not known exactly how long he was underwater. After paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, the boy was transported to Regions Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

