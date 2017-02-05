Police: Coon Rapids Man Missing Since Jan. 27



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother in Michigan is asking for help looking for her son, who lives in Coon Rapids.

Anthony Hennigan has been missing since Jan. 27. A Coon Rapids police officer said a missing persons report was filed for him. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball hat with a landscaping logo.

If you have any information about Hennigan’s whereabouts, you can call the Coon Rapids Police Department.

