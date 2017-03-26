Police: Crash Leads To Drug Arrest In Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday for being found with a large amount of marijuana and other drugs after a crash near the area of Broadway and Marshall Avenues Northeast in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. Friday to the property damage crash. When they arrived, the man was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and prescription medication that wasn’t in its original bottle.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and found more marijuana, LSD, Xanax, marijuana candy and marijuana wax. Officers also seized $15,700 in cash and the suspect’s vehicle, which was involved in the crash.

The man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause narcotics violations. The suspect has not been identified.

