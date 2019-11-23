Home
Police Give More Details On Disturbance That Put North Memorial Hospital On Lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We have new details about a large fight that put a Twin Cities hospital on lockdown Thursday morning.

(credit: Michael Wolden)

Police say up to 75 friends and family members of a shooting victim started arguing at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. At least one fight turned physical. Others pounded on hospital doors and banged on windows.

About a half dozen law enforcement agencies helped calm everyone down. Police say they arrested one man for trespassing and obstructing officers.

Published at Sat, 23 Nov 2019 04:21:16 +0000

