Police Give More Details On Disturbance That Put North Memorial Hospital On Lockdown

— We have new details about a large fight that put a Twin Cities hospital on lockdown Thursday morning.

Police say up to 75 friends and family members of a shooting victim started arguing at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. At least one fight turned physical. Others pounded on hospital doors and banged on windows.

About a half dozen law enforcement agencies helped calm everyone down. Police say they arrested one man for trespassing and obstructing officers.