Police Investigate String Of Home Burglaries In Owatonna



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Owatonna are investigating a string of several home burglaries that occurred throughout the end of December.

According to the Owatonna Police Department, since Dec. 24 four residential burglaries have occurred. The burglaries have taken place along Oakwood Lane NE, Crestview Lane NE and Creekside Drive NE.

Each of the burglaries occurred at a home that was unoccupied over the holidays.

The suspect, or suspect(s), appear to gain entry by forcing the front door open and are targeting jewelry.

Police ask that people be alert to suspicious activity and call 911 to report it. They also are reminding residents to lock all of their doors.

All incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with any information should call Owatonna Police Detective Sergeant Andy Drenth at 507-774-7207.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Wed, 04 Jan 2017 18:59:01 +0000