Police Investigating After Child, 2 Men Shot In St. Paul



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured in St. Paul early Monday morning.

According to police, just after 12 a.m. officers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the area of Maryland Avenue and Marion Street.

Upon arrival, police found that three people had been shot. Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the ages or names of the victims. No suspect has been arrested.

A neighbor tells WCCO that a 3-year-old girl, her father and his friend were all shot in the incident.

The neighbor says the men were outside drinking and barbecuing when the shooting happened. The shooter parked his car, got out and started shooting.

The 3-year-old girl was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Published at Mon, 19 Jun 2017 14:35:17 +0000