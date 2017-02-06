Police Investigating After Woman Bitten By K-9 In Coon Rapids



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman had to be hospitalized after she was apparently bitten by a Coon Rapids police K-9 early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Police say the woman called 911 at about 6:40 a.m. from a residence at 2740 121st Lane NW after she said she saw a person more than 5 feet tall wearing a black coat in her backyard and walking toward Crooked Lake Blvd. NW. The woman then became frightened by a loud noise coming from the back of her residence, police say.

Officers arrived on scene, set up a perimeter around a structure with windows in the back of a property next door to where the woman called from. Authorities saw a flashing light being used in the structure, and used voice commands to order the person outside. Police say they gave orders for five minutes.

Authorities then entered the building with a K-9, and an 81-year-old woman inside suffered bites to her arm. Police did not know if the K-9 was on a leash or under the control of a handler, but officers did enter the building immediately after the K-9. Authorities say the woman lived at the address where the K-9 entered.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Mercy Hospital for further examination. She has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

