Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at about 6:10 p.m. on the 700 block of East 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered aid to the victim, but he died on the way to he hospital.

Preliminary reports from investigators indicate the suspect and victim “exchanged words” before shots rang out.

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect. The victim has not been identified.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 28 Feb 2018 01:59:18 +0000