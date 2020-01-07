Police Investigating Incident In Waseca
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large police presence was dispatched to a neighborhood in Waseca Monday evening, just south of Clear Lake.
Neighbors told WCCO crews on the scene that they heard gunshots just after 8 p.m.
Video shared with WCCO shows at least one person being taken away in an ambulance.
Few other details were immediately available. Stay with WCCO as more information is released.
Published at Tue, 07 Jan 2020 04:32:58 +0000