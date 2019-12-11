Police Investigating Report Of Recording Devices Found In Hyatt Hotel Guest Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating a report of recording devices found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Hotel.

Police were called to the scene to investigate the devices last Saturday.

In a statement from the Hyatt Hotel, a spokesperson said, “The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. We are fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation; further questions may be directed to authorities.”

Law enforcement is not revealing any further details about the case at this time as the investigation remains active.