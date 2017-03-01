Police Investigating Threat From DeLaSalle On Social Media



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers are being asked to monitor DeLaSalle High School on Wednesday after a student posted a threat online Tuesday evening.

According to an email to parents from school administrators, the student’s potential threat included an image of a gun. School officials contacted Minneapolis Police, who are investigating the incident.

The email said the student was identified, and wouldn’t be allowed in the school until the investigation is complete, but didn’t identify the student or detail what exactly was posted.

Administrators also say they requested police officers to be at the school Wednesday to investigate the incident and ensure students’ safety.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest details.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 05:25:26 +0000