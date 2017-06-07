Police: Man In ‘Small Towel’ Denied Entrance To Golf Course, Goes For Swim

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old St. Cloud man is in custody after he allegedly tried gaining access to a golf course only wearing a small towel, and then floated down a nearby river when he was denied access.

On Tuesday at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the report of a disorderly man trying to enter the baseball and golf complexes at the Municipal Athletic Complex on the 5000 block of Veterans Drive.

Staff told police the man was acting erratically and at times was yelling and swearing at staff. After being denied entrance, the man then walked down to Sauk River and started swimming in the river.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the middle of the river floating down stream. Officers tried getting the man to get out, but he was very uncooperative and argumentative. Eventually, the man complied, exited the river and was arrested at around 3:45 p.m.

The man was later identified as Adam Jeffrey Sundquist of St. Cloud.

After being taken to the Stearns County Jail, it was determined Sundquist had an Apprehension and Detention order for violation of terms of probation. He was held in jail on the probation violation and issued a citation for the other offenses.

