Police: Man Injured After Accidentally Firing Gun Inside St. Thomas Dorm
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was injured Friday night after his firearm accidentally discharged inside of a University of St. Thomas residential hall.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m. inside of Flynn Hall.
The man was grazed by a bullet and was not seriously injured. No one else was hurt.
Police are investigating.
Published at Sat, 08 Apr 2017 03:13:23 +0000