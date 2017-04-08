Police: Man Injured After Accidentally Firing Gun Inside St. Thomas Dorm



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was injured Friday night after his firearm accidentally discharged inside of a University of St. Thomas residential hall.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. inside of Flynn Hall.

The man was grazed by a bullet and was not seriously injured. No one else was hurt.

Police are investigating.

