Police: Man, Teen Arrested In Waite Park Pistol-Whip Attack
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after two women were pistol-whipped Friday night inside of a Waite Park apartment.
Police say the attack happened at about 9:30 p.m. inside an apartment on South 7th Street.
The women told officers they were both struck in the head with a gun by one of the suspects, and one of the women was briefly strangled.
Police and SWAT team members later raided the apartment and arrested two people: 22-year-old Allen Elgin from Waite Park, and a 17-year-old boy. A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was taken into custody, but later released.
Authorities say the women were not seriously injured.
Published at Sun, 04 Feb 2018 21:12:12 +0000