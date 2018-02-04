Police: Man, Teen Arrested In Waite Park Pistol-Whip Attack



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after two women were pistol-whipped Friday night inside of a Waite Park apartment.

Police say the attack happened at about 9:30 p.m. inside an apartment on South 7th Street.

The women told officers they were both struck in the head with a gun by one of the suspects, and one of the women was briefly strangled.

Police and SWAT team members later raided the apartment and arrested two people: 22-year-old Allen Elgin from Waite Park, and a 17-year-old boy. A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was taken into custody, but later released.

Authorities say the women were not seriously injured.

