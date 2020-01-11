Police: Missing Minneapolis Man, Anslem John Pierre, Found Safe And Sound

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department has found a Minneapolis man who went missing Friday night. Law enforcement reports that Anslem John Pierre, 74, is safe and sound.

Police had asked for the public’s help in finding him. According to officers, he has memory issues and is medication dependent.

Authorities have not released any more information about his disappearance at this time.