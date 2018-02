Police: Motorist Flees After Driving Into Minneapolis Building





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the motorist who drove into an abandoned building in north Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say no one was in the vehicle when officers arrived, and no one was injured.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 21 Feb 2018 02:06:17 +0000