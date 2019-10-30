Police Seek Help Finding Missing Minneapolis Man, Willie Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Minneapolis Police Department says 47-year-old Willie Brown, of Minneapolis, was last seen late Tuesday morning in Roseville, on the 1800 block of West County Road C.

Police say he is in need of his medications.

Brown is described as standing 6-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asking to call 911.