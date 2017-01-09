Police Warn People Not To Lurk Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis park police are warning thrill-seekers to stay away from frozen Minnehaha Falls.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that a 20-year-old woman was struck on the head by a falling sheet of ice while she was trespassing around the falls on Sunday.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers says the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Smothers says this is the first injury this winter in the blocked-off area of the falls, after two were rescued after hurting themselves last year.

Park police handed out over 100 warnings for trespassing over the weekend. Seven people were cited after the woman was injured. More officers are expected near the falls in the coming days to discourage trespassers.

