Pregistry Receives Award from Global Health & Pharma

About 50 to 75 percent of all pregnant women take at least one prescription medication during pregnancy. However, of all the medications they use, less than 10 percent have been properly evaluated for safety. This should be of great concern to all of us.

Pregistry, LLC, an emerging leader in the development and execution of post-approval studies to assess the safety of medications and vaccines used during pregnancy and lactation, announced that it has been recognized with an award by Global Health & Pharma, a leading publication and information sharing platform, dedicated to the healthcare industry.

Pregistry was recognized as the “Best Pregnancy & Lactation Information Platform” in the 2019 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards category of Global Health & Pharma. The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards recognize visionary companies and individuals for harnessing disruptive ideas which will drive the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries forward. Pregistry has developed one of the world’s largest communities of pregnant and breastfeeding women with the goal to conduct observational research on the safety of medicines and vaccines used during pregnancy. Over 600,000 pregnant and nursing women are in Pregistry’s ever-growing pool, drawn in by the useful and practical information and tools that are offered online and without charge. Ultimately, this means that Pregistry is in the perfect position to send out surveys, analyze the responses, and communicate the findings on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, academia, and regulators.

Pregistry has an interesting business model. It exists simultaneously for the benefit of the pharmaceutical industry and, more specifically, for companies that have products that will likely be used by women of childbearing potential, and for pregnant women who receive useful information and tools. “Usually, we get involved during the drug’s phase III activities,” says Dr. Diego Wyszynski, CEO of Pregistry, “although it is not uncommon for us to be asked to consult during phase II of development. Predictably, most large studies we conduct, such as pregnancy exposure registries and analyses of administrative databases, occur when the drug is already on the market.”

“Our mission is to fill a major gap in information about the risks of medicines and vaccines during pregnancy and lactation to help women and their health care providers make informed, evidence-based health care decisions that optimize maternal and infant outcomes,” said Dr. Wyszynski. “For the last six years, we have worked extensively to develop and offer a large amount of information and tools free of charge, including expert reports on thousands of medications, exposures, and medical conditions. These expert reports can be saved and shared easily. Also, on pregistry.com our maternal health experts are available to answer questions 24/7. And, to facilitate communication among pregnant women, we have fantastic social forums that attract thousands of people every week.”

