Preston Man Steals Police Car In Mankato, Leads Officers On Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Preston man is in custody after police say he stole a squad car and led officers on a chase in Mankato Thursday.

Daniel Zuehlke, 38, is in custody with recommended charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

It started when Mankato Police received a request from Preston Police to arrest Zuehlke at the 100 block of Hanover Street. When officers arrived, they say Zuehlke managed to take a police car and flee the scene.

Police say the car chase ended when officers used spike strips to burst the tires on the stolen squad car. Zuehlke jumped out of the car and ran, but officers were able to arrest him. He is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail.

A slew of law enforcement agencies assisted in the chase, including the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Waseca County Sheriff’s office.

Published at Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:33:28 +0000