‘PRINCE: Live On The Big Screen’ Coming To Target Center



Prince (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The electrifying music of Prince will be back and live on the big screen this spring.

Paisley Park Museum has just announced a special live concert event, “PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen.”

The concert will feature performances by many of the musicians who have performed with the Purple One throughout the years.

The concert will take place during a four-day “Celebration 2018” event, which will run from April 19 through April 22.

You can read the full concert details below.

——–

Paisley Park presents

PRINCE: Live On The Big Screen. Backed by his ALL-STAR BAND Live on the Big Stage

with Very Special Guests!

Saturday, April 21 at 8pm

Target Center

Presale Info: This Friday, January 19 10am-10pm with code CELEBRATION

at TargetCenter.com/Prince

Prince’s Paisley Park Museum in Chanhassen, Minnesota has announced a special concert event titled PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen to be held April 21 at 8PM at Target Center. The concert will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career. The live experience will showcase Prince in his own inimitable sound and style, highlighting the incendiary energy he brought to each performance. With the event, Paisley Park looks to welcome even more of the passionate Prince fan community into a live music event celebrating his iconic artistry and the hit songs that captivated generations of fans.

The concert will be an exciting highlight of CELEBRATION 2018, a four-day event honoring the life and legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson, taking place at Paisley Park between April 19-22. Individual tickets to PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen will be on sale starting Saturday, January 20 at 10AM at the Target Center box office, online at TargetCenter.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX.

For the latest updates and announcements, follow Paisley Park on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit OfficialPaisleyPark.com to sign up for email updates.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:59:32 +0000