Prince Relatives Shut Down Rumors Of Halftime Show ‘Hologram’





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince’s 2007 halftime performance during Super Bowl 41 in Miami is widely regarded as the best ever.

But when Prince was rumored to be making an appearance of sorts Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, many voiced their concerns on social media.

The buzz reached such a point that a Twitter account managed by Prince’s brother Omarr Baker addressed the news:

Asked by a fan, “Does this mean you didn’t authorize it or that it’s not happening?” Baker responded: “Both.”

Earlier TMZ reported that a hologram of the Minnesota icon could make an appearance during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance.

There was an alleged feud between the two stars, which began in 2006. Prince poked fun of Timberlake’s song “SexyBack” at an Emmy awards party, where he was quoted as saying, “sexy never left.”

Timberlake then accepted a Golden Globe on Prince’s behalf months later, and mocked his height in the acceptance speech.

News last week that Timberlake was going to hold a listening party for his new album at Paisley Park riled fans, especially because management secured a liquor license for the event.

Prince was a Jehovah’s Witness and did not drink, nor did he allow alcohol at Paisley Park.

Prince recorded his music, filmed videos, held concerts and rehearsed for shows at Paisley Park from 1988 until 2016, when he was found dead there inside an elevator. The artist also lived at Paisley Park in his later years.

Sheila E, Prince’s former collaborator and girlfriend, tweeted about the hologram controversy Saturday.

Published at Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:45:00 +0000