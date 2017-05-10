Prince’s 1st Wife Reflects On Life With Icon



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first wife of Prince is getting personal in a new book about her life with the singer.

The book by Mayte Garcia is called “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.”

The two married in 1996 and filed for divorce in 2000.

Garcia says she was always told by others to share her story. And when Prince died last year, the process of writing the book was accelerated.

The project became a way of healing, and she wanted Prince’s fans to get to know another side of him.

She talked to WCCO about what it’s like to be back in Minnesota.

“I used to have this energy whenever I landed that he was here, and now it’s bittersweet,” Garcia said. “But it’s now a place of honor to him, so when I land I just kind of feel that I’m in a special place.”

Garcia also weighed in on the debate about Prince’s un-released music. She said she would like to see musicians Prince worked with — like Sheila E, The Revolution and the New Power Generation — help finish what he started.

Garcia will be signing books Wednesday night at Mall of America. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Rotunda.

Read More:Newly Released Divorce Documents Shine Light On Prince’s 2nd Marriage

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 10 May 2017 23:20:14 +0000