Prince’s Guitar Up For Sale



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next month marks one year since Prince died unexpectedly from an opioid overdose.

Now fans have the chance to remember him by owning a piece of his history.

For $15,000, you can buy Prince’s personal touring practice guitar. The white guitar, nicknamed “Cloud,” was a gift to the late musician by his bodyguard.

The auction company says Prince used it around the world to prepare for his concerts.

The guitar and custom case include a “PRN Production” stamp.

Travel receipts are also included in the auction item.

Published at Thu, 23 Mar 2017 12:52:33 +0000