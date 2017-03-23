Prince’s Guitar Up For Sale
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next month marks one year since Prince died unexpectedly from an opioid overdose.
Now fans have the chance to remember him by owning a piece of his history.
For $15,000, you can buy Prince’s personal touring practice guitar. The white guitar, nicknamed “Cloud,” was a gift to the late musician by his bodyguard.
The auction company says Prince used it around the world to prepare for his concerts.
The guitar and custom case include a “PRN Production” stamp.
Travel receipts are also included in the auction item.
Published at Thu, 23 Mar 2017 12:52:33 +0000