Protesters Block Traffic On I-94 After March In St. Paul



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters are blocking traffic on both lanes of I-94 near Dale Street after a verdict was reached in the trial of the St. Anthony police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile.

A jury found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangerment by intentionally shooting a firearm.

GALLERY: Protesters Block Traffic On I-94 After Castile Verdict

Three groups – Justice Occupation for Philando, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and Communities United Against Police Brutality – announced on Facebook earlier in the week they would hold a rally at the State Capitol the day the verdict was read.

That rally gathered an estimated 2,000 people at the State Capitol Friday evening.

READ MORE: Juror Speaks Out After Officer Acquitted In Castile Shooting

After about an hour at the rally, the crowd headed west on University Avenue, halting all traffic and light rail trains along the busy road. Eventually, they turned left on Victoria Street, heading south where they crossed an overpass of I-94.

The massive group eventually made its way to Dale Street, heading back north at around 10:15 p.m. From there, they walked onto the Dale Street exit of I-94 and made their way onto the highway. At around 10:50 p.m., the group started marching east on the interstate toward police.

The State Patrol estimated the group on the highway at about 500 people. They say they gave them an order to disperse soon after they arrived at the scene.

500 protestors on I-94/Western. Detour: 94 EB to 280, 94Wb to 35E. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 17, 2017

Any person who fails to comply with dispersal order will be arrested. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 17, 2017

State Patrol officers were eventually able to move most of the protesters off the highway at about 12:15 a.m. At around 12:40 a.m., officers started making arrests on I-94 near Marion Street.

Protestors are being arrested who failed to leave the freeway. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 17, 2017

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 17 Jun 2017 04:22:56 +0000