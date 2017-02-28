Racist Graffiti Found On Lakeville South High School Bathroom Stalls



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A student at a metro high school faces disciplinary action after putting racist graffiti on a bathroom stall.

According to Lakeville Area Public Schools, racist, anti-Semitic graffiti was found on stalls at Lakeville South High School Monday.

“We take these matters seriously and strive to create a safe, welcoming environment for all students in our schools,” the district said in a statement. “Our maintenance staff has begun work to repair the damage and we will use this as a teachable moment where possible.”

The district said they could not comment further due to the confidential nature of student discipline.

