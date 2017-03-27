RadioShack Closing Hundreds Of Stores, Including 7 In Minnesota



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After filing for bankruptcy for a second time last week, RadioShack is reportedly closing hundreds of stores – including seven locations in Minnesota.

According to the Business Insider, RadioShack is closing 552 stores, which is about 36 percent of the chain’s stores.

The company says it will continue to evaluate the fate of its remaining 1,000 stores.

The closures will reportedly occur in two waves. Immediately, 187 stores will close and another 365 stores will close by the first week of April.

Here are the list of locations in Minnesota:

• Elk Park Center – 19178 Freeport St, Elk River

• Richfield Shoppes – 6535 Nicollet Ave, Richfield

• Hibbing Marketplace – 141 9Th Ave W, Hibbing

• Thunderbird Mall S.C. – 1401 12Th Ave S, Virginia

• Crystal Shopping – 109 Willow Bend, Crystal

• Highland Plaza – 3009 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

• Minnehaha Mall – 2868 S 26th Ave, Minneapolis

