Ramsey Olson Gets 16 Years For Fleeing Police, Shooting Officer With Bow & Arrow

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to about 16 years in prison after stealing a truck, damaging properties in a central Minnesota town, and then shooting a 17-year police veteran with a bow and arrow in 2018

Ramsey James Olson was charged with multiple felonies for the crime spree. In September, he entered guilty pleas to counts of first degree burglary and assault of a peace officer.

Olson stole a truck in Osakis and drove dangerously through Sauk Centre, driving into parked cars and through the backyards of homes in the area.

Neighbors and a nearby school had to be evacuated.

Eventually, law enforcement found a damaged residential garage door and discovered that Olson had crashed the stolen truck through it to park inside.

Officers entered the home and Olson appeared at an upstairs stairwell. He was armed with a compound bow and shot at officers without warning.

Deputy Paul Orvis was shot in the forearm. The injury required surgery.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man in the shoulder, hand and buttocks.

The standoff continued until the bow was no longer operable, and after two hours of negotiations police used an electroshock weapon to subdue him in order to arrest him.