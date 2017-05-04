Ramsey Police Searching For Missing 52-Year-Old Man



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Ramsey are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing since Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl’s wife told investigators her husband was gone when she woke up that morning. They later found his car abandoned in Minneapolis.

Asfahl is reported to have health concerns, and BCA officials say he left his medications and his wallet behind. He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramsey Police Department at 763-427-1212.

