Randy Moss Named To NFL’s All-Time Team

Randy Moss is the first wide receiver on the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The NFL announced Monday night that former Vikings player Randy Moss — aka The Super Freak — is one of 10 wide receivers to make the team, the rest of the group was announced on Friday.

Moss played for the Vikings for more than seven seasons and went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2017 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The All-Time Team roster is a display of 100 players and 10 coaches named the greatest in their respective positions. View the full roster here.