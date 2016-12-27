Reactions On Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘Devastated,’ Hamill Says



NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to Tuesday’s death of Carrie Fisher:

“no words #Devastated” — Mark Hamill, on Twitter

“There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.” — Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in “Star Wars,” on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother” — Debbie Reynolds, on Facebook

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.” — Harrison Ford, in a statement

“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.” — George Lucas, in a statement

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally.” — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” — Steve Martin, on Twitter

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”— William Shatner, on Twitter

“She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. … What a sad way to end the year.” — SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, in a statement

“Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.” — Bette Midler, on Twitter

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.” — Anthony Daniels, on Twitter.

“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!” — Billy Dee Williams, on Twitter.

“@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone.” — Ellen DeGeneres, on Twitter.

“Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl.” — Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.

