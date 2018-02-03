Reality Check: Super Bowl Ticket Prices



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are still tickets left for Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium — if you’re willing to pay for them.

Just hours before the Big Game, ticket prices remain high, but what are you willing to pay for the experience, and how does it compare to other dream tickets?

The cheapest “get-in” ticket price for the Super Bowl was more than $3,100 on Thursday. Lower level tickets were going for $7,500. One ticket in a suite costs a cool $10,000.

Demand is said to be so high, Minnesota Super Bowl ticket prices could set a record.

So how much is your Super Bowl experience worth to you? How much would you pay to get in? Compared to other “bucket list” tickets, it’s actually a bargain.

On Broadway, good tickets to see Hamilton on Super Bowl weekend are hovering around $1,383. Bruce Springsteen is playing sold-out shows. A good seat will cost $3,995. Some 20 million fans tried to get Led Zeppelin reunion tickets in 2009. A happy few paid $14,700 a piece — the most expensive rock and roll ticket ever.

Oddly, the 2015 World Series saw $17,600 tickets. If you wanted to see the Mayweather-Pacquio Las Vegas fight, prices were absurd — $40,700.

Eagles fans appear to be driving up Super Bowl ticket prices. Online ticket sites report Philly fans make up the largest percentage of sales, outpacing New England fans.

Ticket prices for Minnesota’s Super Bowl are up 63 percent over last year.

