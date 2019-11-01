RealStreet Hires Shannon Leonard as a Business Development Manager

Ms. Leonard is a skilled and experienced sales professional. We look forward to seeing her grow our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

RealStreet, a leading national employment and recruiting firm for the architecture, engineering and construction communities throughout the United States, is thrilled to announce the addition of Shannon Leonard as a Business Development Manager in the company’s Dallas, TX office.

“We are excited for the addition to the RealStreet team,” said RealStreet President, Judith McGovern. McGovern elaborated, stating, “Ms. Leonard is a skilled and experienced sales professional. We look forward to seeing her grow our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.”

Shannon comes to RealStreet with 19 years of business development experience working for Professional Employer Organizations within the industry. Her ability to prospect and pursue strategic ventures, as well as her experience maintaining meaningful and lasting client relationships, will enable her success in this new role, and enable RealStreet to better serve a demanding market.

For more information about Shannon Leonard, please visit:



RealStreet Team Bios

Follow RealStreet on Social Media:



LinkedIn



Facebook



Twitter

About RealStreet



RealStreet matches professionals with career opportunities in the federal, architecture, engineering and construction communities. From commercial and private ventures to government initiatives, our professionals provide solutions for clients throughout the continental U.S. Our exclusive industry focus, first-hand construction experience and professional recruiting expertise lays a solid foundation for the success of clients and candidates alike. RealStreet provides clients with flexible options, such as employee leasing, temp-to-hire or direct hire employment solutions. Our ‘True-Match’ recruiting process helps clients meet their goals by providing quick access to executive-level professionals, which enables them to reduce costs and meet critical deadlines. Ensure the success of your next initiative with RealStreet! For more information regarding RealStreet, visit http://www.realstreet.com.