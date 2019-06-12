Record Number Of Turtles Being Treated At Local Wildlife Nonprofit

It’s one of the busiest times of the year at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota. Over the past week and a half, the center has treated more than 70 turtles– an all-time record.

The majority of those reptiles were hit by cars.

“When they brake their shell, it’s like you having an open fracture. It’s very serious, very painful. These guys are all on pain meds, they are all on antibiotics,” said Medical Director Renee Schott.

This sort of turtle boom is typical for this time of year, but they’ve never treated this many at one time. When the weather gets warmer, female turtles start searching for a place to lay their eggs.

“The problem is, they are moving lakes, swamps, and we’ve put roads in between their path. Turtles are hard-wired to lay eggs where they were born,” said Schott.

At this time of year, awareness is important, especially around bodies of water.

If you find a turtle that’s already been hit, make sure you can stop safely before checking on it.

“We want to help animals, but we also want to help people help the animals,” said Executive Director Phil Jenni.

You can bring injured wildlife to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center during their business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The center offer tips for when you find an injured animal.

The Center is located at 2530 Dale Street North in Roseville. They are open every day of the year, including holidays.

