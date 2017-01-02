Red Cross Helping 8 Displaced After Maplewood Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A family in the east Twin Cities metro is starting 2017 without a home after it was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a residence on the 500 block of Larpenteur Avenue East on Sunday afternoon on a report of a fire. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.

Authorities say eight people were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to them.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:01:16 +0000