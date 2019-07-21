Red Cross Offers Relief For Polk County Residents Affected By Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Polk County, Wisconsin residents can find relief from recent storms Sunday and Monday at the Red Cross Shower Facility and Water Distribution Center.

A post on the office’s Facebook page says those who were affected by severe weather can visit the facility for showers, toiletry kits, light snacks and bottled water.

The reception center is open from 2:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday, and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. The post said organizers will assess the need to operate further into the week on Monday.

The center is located at the Unity School in Balsam Lake.