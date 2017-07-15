Red Lake Man Charged With Killing Minor Over Stolen PlayStation
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Red Lake man has been charged with murdering a minor allegedly over a stolen video game system.
The United States Attorney’s office says Joshua Francis Hill is accused of fatally shooting the minor on June 25 at a home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
The criminal complaint says Hill and the victim had been arguing about a stolen PlayStation 3 console.
Investigators say Hill asked two people to get rid of a bolt-action rifle two days after the shooting.
Hill made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
