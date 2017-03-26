Red Wings Top Wild 3-2 In OT



DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win Sunday over the reeling Minnesota Wild.

Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves.

Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist got the rebound and made a long pass to set up Athanasiou, who faked out Devan Dubnyk with a move before flipping the puck in the net.

The Wild have lost eight of nine and are 3-10-1 in March. They still clinched a playoff spot late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers. The Wild extended their postseason streak to five under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau.

Mike Green and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit.

Dubnyk finished with 16 saves and Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for Minnesota.

Tatar tied the game at 2-2 early in the third on a power play. It was his team-leading 22nd this season.

It looked and sounded as if the Red Wings took their first lead midway through the period.

The lamp was lit and the horn sounded when Anthony Mantha’s shot got past Dubnyk, but the goal was negated because the officials ruled Justin Abdelkader interfered with the goaltender as he jostled for position with Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The call stood after video review.

Prosser scored for the first time in two-plus years late in the second, putting the Wild ahead 2-1.

Staal scored the first goal, on a breakaway midway through the first, and Green tied the game with 18.5 seconds left in the opening period.

NOTES: Players and coaches on both benches appeared to be riveted during a break in the third period, looking up to watch replays of the Red Wings brawl with the Colorado Avalanche on March 26, 1997. … Prosser scored in his 36th game this season after not scoring in 54 games last season.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Play at Carolina Monday.

